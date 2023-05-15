I have been disheartened recently by claims restated by news agencies that MN sheriffs and/or politicians, including local ones, are stating that if the current omnibus public safety legislation SF 2909 becomes law, that some sheriffs will “defy” the law or refuse to enforce it.
Now the First Amendment protects anyone who disagrees with a law or public policy to speak out against that law. They can also petition the government and lobby for new laws. Claims to not enforce or defy a law made by public officials is a step toward a lawlessness that goes against how the process works, and makes an inaccurate claim of the power of the elected officials.
"
Sheriffs are charged with enforcing the laws, not deciding for themselves whether they interpret them as constitutional and thus which laws they will enforce and which they will not.
Many courts in many states have put this to bed, for example one court explains, “the oath to support and defend the Constitution requires a public official to act within the constraints of our constitutional system, not to disregard presumptively valid statutes and take action in violation of such statutes on the basis of the official’s own determination of what the Constitution means” (2005).
Imagine if a TSA agent decided not to screen passengers at MPLS airport one day because they decided that, to them, it seemed to violate the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution which allows searches only with probable cause. Most reasonable people would agree that that is not a decision that TSA agent gets to make, and public safety would be jeopardized as a result.
My assumption is that officials sworn to uphold the law in a state don’t decide for themselves which laws to follow and which to ignore or defy.