Know your poppies

To the editor:
So many people say they support the veterans of our Armed Forces, yet so many do not know what the poppies stand for or why some of us are out the weekend of Memorial Day.
The poppies are a symbol of remembrance of those who gave their all in service to their country. The poppies are handmade by veterans, and they receive a small stipend for their efforts. We want people to accept one in the spirit of honoring the veterans and any and all donations go towards helping veterans.
The Post 84 American Legion Auxiliary, for instance, uses the funds we collect to donate to these organizations: Hastings Veterans Home, Believet Canine Companions and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. We do appreciate the donations we receive to go towards these extremely worthwhile organizations.
Pam Petersen
Treasurer and Poppy Coordinator for Post 84, Northfield Auxiliary
