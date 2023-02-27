Stormwater (the rain that lands in cities and towns) can impact on the Cannon River. One way to keep your local river clean is to make sure the stormwater we send down storm drains is as clean as possible.
The more stormwater that flows across pavement and into storm drains, the more fertilizer, chemicals, and sediment that rainwater can carry to the Cannon River. So, capturing some of that stormwater, and letting soak into the ground can reduce runoff pollution from your neighborhood. What’s more, as that stormwater soaks into the ground, the fertilizer and sediment pollution that it was carrying ends up fertilizing and adding soil to your lawn, all for free.
What is a rain garden?
A rain garden is a planting of native, deep-rooted prairie flowers and grasses in a slight depression in your yard. You design the garden to capture stormwater from your downspouts and let it soak into the soil over the next 24 hours. Since rain gardens help clean and soak up stormwater, many cities have a rain garden rebate program that reimburses residents for part of the cost of installing a rain garden.
The city of Northfield has a rebate program and hosts a “Plant a Rain Garden” workshop in March. Join the City, Clean River Partners, and Dakota Soil and Water Conservation District staff to learn how to plant your own rain garden on Thursday, March 16, 2023, 6:00-9:00 pm at the Northfield Community Education Center – 700 Lincoln Parkway.
To register, go to CleanRiverPartners.org or visit the Northfield Community Education website at northfieldschools.org/communityeducation and search for "Plant a Rain Garden."
At this workshop, you’ll learn about the benefits of rain gardens and how to plan and install your own rain garden. You’ll learn where to put a rain garden, how to choose the right plants, and what city/county cost-share programs exist to help you pay for a portion, or all of the rain garden.
Native Plant Rebate Program
Not sure you’re ready to plant a rain garden? Then consider planting native grasses and flowers in your yard. Once established, they take less work than turf grass. They are deep-rooted, so they don’t need to be watered, and they’re beautiful. Planting native prairie flowers and grasses increases how permeable you lawn soil will be, allowing it to absorb more rainfall. The City of Northfield has a Native Plant Rebate program, visit the city’s website (northfieldmn.org) or stop by the Engineering Office at City Hall for more information.
What Is a Rain Barrel?
A rain barrel is a barrel (or other similar water storage device) attached to the downspout of your home that captures rainwater before it flows out into your lawn or pavement. Most rain barrels have a spigot at the bottom that you can use to fill a watering can to water flower gardens.
By capturing rainwater, less of that water flows across lawns or pavement to carry grass clippings, oil, sediment, or other pollutants into the Cannon or Straight rivers.
Illegal discharges
While most people in Northfield do a good job following the rules about how to keep our stormwater and river clean, occasionally someone has other ideas. From time to time, you might notice something besides clean rain water flowing into a storm drain. Residents have tried to dispose of liquids and other items illegally in a city storm drain. According to Northfield Water Quality Technician Cole Johnson, rainwater is the only thing that should be going down a storm drain. So, if you see someone disposing of paint, oil, or any other non-rainwater liquid or solid down a storm drain, please call the city to report the violation. To report an Illicit Discharge during normal working hours (7:00am-3:30pm M-F) call the City’s Water Quality Technician, Cole Johnson, at 507-645-3071. To report an illicit discharge after hours or on weekends, please call the Non-Emergency Northfield Police Number 507-645-4477.
If we each do a little, we can all do a lot for cleaner water in Northfield!