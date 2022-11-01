Fall is here. The air smells of pumpkin soup and apple cider, we hear the sounds of fewer lawn mowers and more leaves crunching underfoot. Overhead, the leaves are turning scarlet, yellow, and orange and dropping from the trees. But what is going to happen to those leaves? Some might feed the soil if you compost them in a garden bed. People will rake up other leaves and dispose of them at a city compost pile. The thing we don’t want to do is waste those nutrients (fertilizers) by letting them wash down the street and into the storm drains the next time it rains.
Stormwater picks up everything in its path, and we don’t treat stormwater at the wastewater treatment plant. Our street storm drains dump directly into the nearest river or lake and eventually flows right into the Cannon River.
Now I know what you’re thinking, “Kevin, leaves have been blowing into rivers since the beginning of time…” And that’s true. Rivers can deal with some leaves in the river. Over millions of years, river and lake organisms have evolved to consume some nutrients. So if the 100 trees near the river in town drop their leaves and some of those leaves blow into the river, that’s not a big deal. But our efficient city storm drain systems can now carry leaves from every tree in town to the river. That could mean the leaves of 5,000 trees could wash right into the river. That is one source for the excess fertilizers that can turn our rivers and lakes green with algae.
Once in a body of water, bacteria and other organisms break down the leaves into a nutrient-rich soup that adds tons of phosphorus to the rivers and lakes. That phosphorus is the favorite food of algae that creates the “green slime” on the water. How much phosphorus do we have control over? Five garbage bags of leaves contain about one pound of phosphorus which can grow 1,000 pounds of algae. Ick!
Luckily, it’s a problem with an easy solution. Instead of raking or blowing your leaves into the street, bag them and take them to a municipal compost site or compost them in your own yard. Spread them on garden beds or mulch them with a mower onto the lawn for a no-cost fertilizer.
Keep in mind that “pollution” is really “the right stuff in the wrong place.” Mulched leaves are great fertilizer in the garden, but it can be a pollutant on streets and in storm drains.
Don’t let the river get too much of a good thing--use those leaves yourself or let someone else turn them into compost and you’ll be doing your part for a cleaner river or lake for many more seasons to come.
Household Chemicals
In addition to keeping leaves out of the storm drains, it’s also important to make sure that no household chemicals are going down the drain.
Clean up oil, paint, antifreeze, fertilizers, and other chemicals and dispose of them properly in the garbage, or as household hazardous waste. Check your city or county website for information about the proper disposal of household chemicals in your community.
When working on your car or truck, clean up any oil, brake fluid, grease, or antifreeze right away. When you wash your car or truck, either take it to a car wash, park it on the lawn (where soapy water can soak into the grass) or wash your car are truck with just water, to keep soap from washing down the storm drain.
Illegal Discharges into Storm Drains
While most people in Northfield do a good job following the rules about how to keep our stormwater and river clean, occasionally someone has other ideas. From time to time, you might notice something besides clean rain water flowing into a storm drain. Residents have tried to dispose of liquids illegally in a city storm drain. According to Northfield Water Quality Technician Cole Johnson, rainwater is the only thing that should be going down a storm drain. So, if you see someone disposing of paint, oil, or any other non-rainwater liquid down a storm drain, please call the city to report the violation. To report an Illicit Discharge during normal working hours (7:00am-3:30pm M-F) call the City’s Water Quality Technician, Cole Johnson, at 507-645-3071. To report an illicit discharge after hours or on weekends, please call the Non-Emergency Northfield Police Number 507-645-4477.
If we each do a little, we can all do a lot for cleaner water in Northfield.
Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.
