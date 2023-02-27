Farmers, if you’re thinking about your plans for the upcoming growing season, join University of Minnesota Extension for County Crops Day, where we will discuss crop management tactics and share research updates. There are lots of places you can get your information, and U of M Extension delivers research-based information to help you make decisions that benefit your farming operation and your bottom line.

Claire LaCanne is the ag, food and natural resources Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties. Reach her at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.

