As a retired family physician with a master's degree in Public Health I’ve reached the opinion that Scott Jensen is a threat to me and Minnesota. This is not about anyone’s abortion stance. Scott Jensen calls for enhanced public safety, but that apparently doesn’t include unnecessary morbidity and mortality from infectious diseases. “His“ health department will “work with doctors”.
Apparently that means physicians who are politically aligned with him without expertise in infectious disease. Jensen doesn’t have specialty training in this area. He is satisfied with his “natural“ immunity, which is fine for him. Of all professions he should recognize the inherent risks to vulnerable populations. This is a population he should be caring for. His concerns about “public safety” and a pandemic response are totally incongruous.
As an aside, he states a desire to “eliminate political indoctrination from (school ) curriculums“. Isn’t that the very definition of big government interference in our children’s education?
Lastly, Dr. Jensen has been reviewed by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice on five occasions. That board’s responsibility is to investigate referrals from the public and private sector. But, Dr. Jensen’s paranoia about these investigations resulted in him stating that he would replace these professionals with his own appointments. Is this another example of replacing an impartial professional board with a group of his cronies?
