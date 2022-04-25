Let us praise walking and biking! In Kierkegaard's words, "Above all, do not lose your desire to walk: every day I walk myself into a state of well-being and walk away from every illness. I have walked myself into my best thoughts, and I know of no thought so burdensome that one cannot walk away from it." Although this quote praises walking, it can equally be applied to biking, skating, and other forms of human-powered movement.
Walking is an intrinsically human activity. Our first fully bipedal ancestor, Ardepithicus, stood on their hind legs 5.6 million years ago. Since then, walking upright on two legs has influenced the development of our brains and the cultures we create. Sadly, since the dawn of the Automobile Age, about 120 years ago, we Americans have abandoned getting from point A to point B with our own power.
Transportation is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. There is no better time to ditch the habit of motor vehicle transport being the default choice for transit with spiking gasoline prices. We who live in Northfield are fortunate. All of us who live within city limits live no more than about two miles from downtown. This is an easy and pleasant walking or biking distance. Additionally, we are only two to four miles from any shopping, socializing, or work destination in town. However, you may want to use a bike to cover these greater distances unless you have ample time to spare.
While work still needs to be done, the City of Northfield has been working to make it possible to get where you need to go, both on foot or by bike safely. On occasion, you may need to drive or use transit for large shopping outings. However, there are cargo bikes, trailers, and backpacks for that! And yes, because we live in Minnesota, sometimes the weather is exceptionally foul to walk or bike in. Still, most of us can strive for a future where we make these occasions the exception, not the norm.
It has become common for adults in the Automobile Age to mostly abandon walking and biking as practical modes of transportation. However, most kids walked or cycled to school unless they lived far enough away to qualify for busing. Not so anymore. As anyone who has been near Northfield's schools at the beginning or end of the school day can attest, traffic jams of parents dropping off/picking up their kids are the norm. This causes traffic safety and air pollution problems, and unnecessary GHG emissions. It also deprives kids of built-in opportunities to use their bodies in a healthy, social way twice a day.
Bike to School and Walk to School Days are observed nationwide every year. Let's work immediately toward making every day a walk or bike to school, work, shop, socialize, or play day in Northfield. Let's give the cars, SUVs, minivans, buses, and trucks a rest unless they are genuinely needed. Get out and walk or bike for practical transportation, pleasure, and health. Your inner human-animal and Mother Earth will thank you.