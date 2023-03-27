There are over 490 species of bees native to Minnesota. And 24 of those are bumble bees alone! This diversity of bumble bees may be surprising, because many people think that a bumble bee is one species of bee instead of a whole group. But indeed, there are 24 different species of bumble bees in Minnesota, including the endangered rusty patched bumble bee. The rusty patched bumble bee has been listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 2017 and became Minnesota’s official state bee in 2019. You may be thinking to yourself that one bumble bee basically looks the same as the next – how can you tell bumble bees apart? How can you figure out if there’s a rusty patched bumble bee in your flower garden?

Claire LaCanne, UMN Extension Educator, Ag, Food, Natural Resources in Rice and Steele counties

