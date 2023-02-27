This month, city staff, the council, and I are preparing for the State of the City presentation on March 21. (All are invited! More details at the end of this piece.)
In getting ready for this event, I’m taking a look at how the City (our municipal government) has done in the past year, and without duplicating what will be presented at the SOTC, I wanted to share an overview.
As stated in our local “Constitution”, the City Charter, the purpose of our City government is “to promote and protect the health, safety, morals, comfort, convenience, and welfare of the inhabitants of the city….” The City government uses a near-term strategic plan to keep us focused on ways to meet these goals. Our current strategic plan goals guide the City’s work for 2021-2024.
As a refresher, our current strategic plan identified six priorities to frame what the City needs to work on, and do better: Housing availability (promoting a diversity of housing options), economic vitality (supporting our local businesses and attracting others), diversity and inclusion (trying to make Northfield better for all residents), climate action, quality City facilities and infrastructure, and service excellence– again, with a focus on all residents, not just the more privileged ones.
Some visible examples of ways the City is working to meet these goals include the development and expansion of all the wonderful programs at the library; keeping the streets maintained and clear of snow (especially important this year!); and work on improving the Riverwalk and access to the Cannon River for all.
Our strategic plan is committed to such measurable outcomes, and I have many more specific examples to share at the State of the City presentation. A year ago, we were looking at emergence from a two-year disruption caused by the COVID pandemic. In 2023, I can gladly say that Northfield is coming out of it stronger than ever in some ways, and making good progress in others, even if stalled or delayed by the pandemic.
This year, the State of the City event falls at the beginning of spring, which is a beautiful time to reflect on the previous year and to anticipate the refreshment and excitement that come with the warming of the weather. We’ll be talking about ways the City has progressed in serving its citizens and making headway on our goals, and we need your help to keep the momentum going.
Please join us on Tuesday, March 21 at the Weitz Center, 301 Union Street. This event just gets better every year. In addition to showing what the city has been doing, we will have free refreshments and live music afterwards. Truly all are welcome! Talk to your neighbors, invite your friends. I hope to see you there.