...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
This month, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed our final K-12 Education Budget Bill, which provides sustainable funding to meet the needs of all students. I had the honor of serving on the Education Finance Committee this session and was responsible for several provisions that were ultimately included in the bill. I introduced legislation expanding CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs from rural Minnesota consortiums to include urban and suburban school districts, giving Adult Basic Education (ABE) teachers an overdue raise, and changing policy language so that education cooperatives may also access the long-term facilities maintenance funds (LTFMR) to renovate the spaces they use to teach our children. I’m proud to have worked on these investments to increase career pathways, technical education opportunities, and more.
There are too many transformational provisions in this bill than I have space to include, but to name a few of my favorites: funding full-service Community Schools, providing Indian Education for All, assisting with offsetting the costs of transportation for sparsely populated districts, rolling out the Science of Reading across the state, making sure there are menstrual products and opioid antagonists in our schools for kids who might need them, additional funding for Community Ed, and getting more mental health professionals into our schools. Our budget acknowledges the needs of all students to improve outcomes and support students’ health and well-being.
Our budget also includes the “big ticket” items of reducing the Special Education and English Language cross-subsidies. Right now, districts spend money to provide services to our Special Education and English Language-learning students that are required, but not reimbursed. By reducing these cross-subsidies we can ensure districts have more general education funding available for all their other needs. In this bill, we are also increasing the basic funding formula by 4% for the 2023-2024 school year and then an additional 2% for 2024-2025 in addition to finally linking that formula rate to inflation with a floor of 2% and a ceiling of 3% each year afterward. These vital changes will help stabilize school funding and allow schools to plan for the future.
Here’s how that translates for us: the Northfield Public School District for the next school year will receive $892 more per pupil (totaling an increase of $3,266,744) and for the 2024-2025 school year we’ll receive an additional $1,133 per pupil ($4,150,773 total increase) from the State coffers directly to the school district.
With a one-time budget surplus, one of the smartest investments we can make is supporting our children and their future. This session in the Minnesota Legislature we’re allocating a record two billion dollars in additional spending to K-12 (on top of providing breakfast and lunch to all kids who need it) and I am proud of my small part in making sure this bill made it across the finish line for the benefit of our youngest Minnesotans.