This month, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed our final K-12 Education Budget Bill, which provides sustainable funding to meet the needs of all students. I had the honor of serving on the Education Finance Committee this session and was responsible for several provisions that were ultimately included in the bill. I introduced legislation expanding CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs from rural Minnesota consortiums to include urban and suburban school districts, giving Adult Basic Education (ABE) teachers an overdue raise, and changing policy language so that education cooperatives may also access the long-term facilities maintenance funds (LTFMR) to renovate the spaces they use to teach our children. I’m proud to have worked on these investments to increase career pathways, technical education opportunities, and more.

"

Kristi Pursell is the state representative for District 58A. Reach her office at 651-296-0171 or rep.kristi.pursell@house.mn.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments