When thinking about a topic for this month’s column, I naturally gravitated toward discussing the fact that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. I then thought that this awareness should really be a focus of the entire year, similar to what many people have said about Black History or Gay Pride month.
However, I also realize that having a particular month set aside for sexual assault awareness does serve an important purpose. It provides an opportunity for organizations like HOPE Center to conduct outreach, provide information and participate in special events that garner attention, educate the public and raise awareness among victims and their friends and family.
The roots of Sexual Assault Awareness Month go back to the 1970s, when this then-taboo topic was just starting to be discussed openly. In the 1980s, the National Coalition Against Sexual Violence worked with groups nationwide to raise awareness.
It wasn’t until 1994 that Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act that was the first legislation to require law enforcement to treat domestic violence as a crime.
The first official Sexual Assault Awareness Month took place in 2001 and spawned a nationwide network of events to train a spotlight on the issue and provide needed resources.
Our overarching goal during Sexual Assault Awareness Month is to spread the word about sexual assault, harassment, abuse and prevention. So many people don’t know where to turn if they have experienced sexual violence, how to help a friend, how to safeguard their children or even how to recognize that what they are experiencing is indeed undeserved and potentially dangerous.
Similarly, friends and families of victims need exposure and access to the information they can use to identify the often life-threatening situations their loved ones and acquaintances are experiencing. Once these situations are identified, it’s critical to know what resources and strategies are available to assist. There is so much that can be done and lives may very well be at stake.
Another reason it is important to spread this information is that it is common for victims of sexual assault not to come forward until later. Victims and their friends and family (as well as institutions including law enforcement, the courts, etc.) need to know that this is normal, even if seemingly counterintuitive, behavior.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center notes that the theme of this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month is Building Safe Online Spaces Together.
The center notes that: “For too long, harassment, cyberbullying, sexual abuse, and exploitation have come to be expected as typical and unavoidable behaviors online.”
It is easy to understand why it is critical to change people’s expectations that this type of behavior is acceptable and to provide education and other resources that result in more respectful and safer online environments.
Prevention of sexual assault and relationship violence is possible. We can break generational cycles, promote clear communication and provide the tools needed for people to build healthy boundaries (and respect for those boundaries).
If you are currently experiencing relationship violence or know or suspect someone who is, please contact HOPE Center. We can provide information, support, advocacy and resources to help. You are not alone – this month and all year long.