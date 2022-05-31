On Memorial Day each year we pause to remember the Americans who have died defending our country and freedom. Memorial Day was established in 1866 to honor union soldiers of the Civil War but is now a day set aside to remember all American military who gave their lives.
We remember and are grateful for all our Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines that sacrificed their lives defending our nation.
President Lincoln stated in his Gettysburg Address in November of 1863 during the Civil War “that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain…”
It’s important to pause and reflect upon what it means to give up something valued for the sake of something else regarded as more important or worthy. Today this seems to be more essential than ever to remember their sacrifice and live our lives intentionally and carefully stewarding the gift of freedom that has been given to us. Freedom is never free.
As we remember on Memorial Day those who have laid down their lives for our freedom, I hope that we would also remember our public safety officials that work on our behalf keeping our communities safe here at home.
Day in and day out our dedicated team of police and fire professionals watch over our community to make sure it’s a safe place to live, work, play and study. Sometimes their work can go unnoticed. They are a solid team that can be counted on to be there when they’re needed.
Recently our Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force — comprised of Law Enforcement Agencies in Rice and LeSueur Counties — seized approximately 3000 Fentanyl pills. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid known for being 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It’s one of the primary drivers of the increase in local drug overdoses.
Working to make our community a safer better place shouldn’t rest solely on the shoulders of our first responders. There is much that we can do as community members to make a difference in the lives of those around us through volunteerism.
Northfield Share’s Volunteer Hub helps connect volunteers with organizations like Ruth’s House of Hope, Community Action Center, Habitat for Humanity, Project Friendship, and many more.
Every day is an opportunity to work together to create a community that’s safe, open and welcoming to all people and to work together to make a difference locally on issues like human trafficking, youth homelessness, poverty, addiction, gun violence, and racial inequality.
It is at the local level where we can have the greatest impact on what sort of community we want to intentionally and thoughtfully steward for our children, our grandchildren and great grandchildren. By working to make our communities better places, we are honoring the sacrifice that others made for our freedom.