...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Everyone should read the A1 article on the Northfield City Council in the April 19 issue of the Northfield News. If you are a Dundas or Rice County taxpayer or FiftyNorth member, you should read it twice.
"
Looks like Northfield will soon be asked to OK a “small” one half percent city sales tax. We are asked to believe that hockey supporters will pay a larger share of the sales tax increase. The city administrator says the 2018 defeat of $21.2M arena referendum was because the proposal was too complex. The voters were not confused.
Some key takeaways in the article from the mayor, councilors, and city employees:
Apparently, despite inflation, the arena cost has been reduced from $21.2 to $18 million over the last five years. That should make you feel better. “Public support begins to drop off when project price tags exceed $30 million”. Shocking. “We should be able to easily access quality recreation opportunities." “The concept plan seeks to de-emphasize the presence of cars and enhance the park's 'connection' to the river.” That's fine; all residents would benefit from a brisk 2-mile walk to get there. Didn't your expensive consultants tell you that Bridge Square has too small of a footprint to be called a recreation area? It can barely handle a farmers market.
"Tax abatement dollars." “Lease levy authority.” “Holistic approach to the ice arena; not a hockey family thing; it's a community thing.” Getting the warm fuzzies yet?
It is a crying shame that a financially responsible nonprofit (FiftyNorth) got entangled with a spendthrift government entity as it's landlord 20-some years ago. FiftyNorth/School District partnership? No thank you. Give FiftyNorth a coat of fresh paint; there will be re-imagined parks, more bike lanes, and yes, a hockey arena.
After all, we can't have our award-winning superintendent running schools with a declining enrollment. A councilor does not want competing votes between FiftyNorth and the Northfield Public Schools. FiftyNorth already pays over $10,000 a month rent to the city. FiftyNorth receives no taxpayer funding. How much rent would a hockey arena pay? They will soon be telling FiftyNorth that we need to de-emphasize the presence of cars so we would not need a bigger parking lot. Dozens of departed members have made generous bequeaths to FiftyNorth, knowing that an expansion of the facilities will be critical to service future demographics.