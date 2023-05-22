...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
As a newer resident of Northfield, I am puzzled by why the mayor and the Reese’s Pieces on the city council do not understand a fundamental law of democracy. You cannot talk about citizen involvement and simultaneously exercise total control. The two are incompatible. You must be prepared that citizens will advocate something you do not want to hear.
We saw this with Kraewood where council and staff rode roughshod over the comp plan, city code, environmental regulations, and the wishes of 600 citizens. We saw it with Archer House, when Reese’s Pieces overrode the recommendations of a state expert on historic preservation in favor of the developer’s hired gun. We see it in ignoring the wishes of residents and national experts about a proposed bike lane. We see it in the current rewrite of the city comp plan and riverfront plan taking place behind closed doors.
There are processes cities can use to facilitate public engagement. In my former city we used them with aid from the McKnight Foundation to write the comp plan and other policies. If you use them you must be prepared for the unpredictable. Democracy, as opposed to autocracy, can be messy. At its roots, as this country’s Founders understood, is trust. You must let go of control and have faith in your fellow citizens. You must respect their opinions.
This takes hard work. It is, as Lincoln said, a sacred trust that we violate at our peril. It is about not having THE answer. It is about listening, not about two-minute limits and questionnaires. All this takes courage, a willingness to master fears of the unexpected and the unthinkable.
As someone who was an elected official, served a quarter century on various commissions and as a consultant to local, state, and federal agencies, I am baffled by this city’s lack of that courage. Council and staff fail to realize you cannot pay lip service to citizen engagement without being willing to accept the results. Northfield has shown it has a wealth of people involved in various community groups. It is time council listened to them and time citizens demanded more of their representatives. If the city is to fulfill its promise it will take effort and commitment to rebuild public trust. Yesterday is not too late to start.