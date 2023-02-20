...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as
widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm
clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A few days ago, one of my brightest friends conceded that he had had trouble reading as a child and that he hated reading into adulthood. One of my stepsons similarly struggled to read as a kid. He was supposed to practice every night, but “forgot” to bring his book home repeatedly. I wonder why. Both went on to earn master’s degrees, but overcoming the shame of not reading well had to have been a chore.
So how do we keep the shame out of reading and help children with literacy? It’s been more than 15 years that the local United Way has offered Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books throughout Rice County to children from birth to age five for free, thanks to community donations. Nearly half of all children birth to age five now get Imagination Library books sent home to them monthly in Rice County. But I have been questioning lately if the cost is worthwhile. Is Imagination Library doing its job to get children to love books?
I’ve attended Northfield Promise Reading Team meetings and Faribault Cradle to Career meetings. Recently, a couple of us concerned about pandemic learning loss gathered educators from Faribault and Northfield to discuss what they think really matters in getting children to read. I know now there is clear data showing children don’t just learn to read by having books at home; studies show they need to be taught to read.
"
But what about before they’re taught in school. Does being read to matter for young children? Can it prevent the awful shame associated with reading, and put a child on the road to loving books instead? I think it might, based on my understanding of Imagination Library. First of all, the child who gets an Imagination Library book each month in the mail gets excited about getting his or her own book to keep. The books chosen by the Dolly people are colorful and filled with characters kids love like llamas and trains. Studies show children receiving them ask to read to more than children who don’t.
From an academic standpoint, an Ohio State University study found some really amazing data points.
- A child who has never been read to by age five to knows 4,662 words on average.
- Reading to a child one or two times a week increases their word count to 63,570 words
- Reading to a child daily increases that count to 296,660 words.
I have also been wondering if reading physical books vs. audio books or watching a video is important in the digital age. A study by Emory University shows that when we read, neurons activate to create sensations. You gain experiences by experiencing what someone else is experiencing. And white matter in the brain, which improves communication, is improved. Does the same happen when we watch a movie or listen to a story?
I will continue to look into this and I would love your insights. Finally, let me know if you think it is important to keep Imagination Library in Rice County. You can contact me directly at elizabeth@ricecountyunitedway.org. I look forward to hearing from you.
Elizabeth Child is the executive director for Rice County Area United Way.