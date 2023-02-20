A few days ago, one of my brightest friends conceded that he had had trouble reading as a child and that he hated reading into adulthood. One of my stepsons similarly struggled to read as a kid. He was supposed to practice every night, but “forgot” to bring his book home repeatedly. I wonder why. Both went on to earn master’s degrees, but overcoming the shame of not reading well had to have been a chore.

Elizabeth Child is the executive director for Rice County Area United Way.

