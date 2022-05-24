House DFL members are ready for the governor to call a short special session to finish key legislation that addresses the challenges Minnesotans face. We need Senate Republican members to come to the table to govern with us.
Simply waiting until the next session to address key challenges isn’t an option. Our problems won’t take a year off. We shouldn’t either.
Most supplemental budget bills have agreements between Democrats and Republicans and simply need to be drafted so that we can vote on them. Why go home when we are so close to finishing our work?
A spending agreement by leadership has allocated $1 billion for education spending. This will help alleviate budget deficits faced by school districts across the state.
Northfield Public Schools is facing a $4.5 million deficit, Rochester a $23 million deficit, and many other districts across the state face similar budget shortfalls. Let’s prevent teacher and staff layoffs, and provide every child, regardless of race or zip code, the opportunities they deserve.
An agreement also provides $1 billion for Health and Human Services, which helps fund care for people with disabilities and older adults.
We know we have to rebuild the direct care workforce in health care to ensure that our most vulnerable loved ones can access the care they need. Not receiving needed care can literally be a matter of life or death for people with disabilities. Our care centers and personal care assistant agencies are losing workers to Kwik Trip and Domino's. We have to prioritize wages for care.
Families also need affordable child care. Let’s provide the support necessary for our youngest children to have the care and education they need from an early age, and to allow parents to re-enter the workforce when they are ready.
Other problems that won’t wait: Affordable housing, climate change, road and bridge repair... the list goes on.
Many Senate Republicans really want their top priority: a $4 billion tax cut bill that is part of this agreement.
I’m not crazy about the tax agreement that was struck. I’m concerned that the Social Security tax cut portion of the bill primarily benefits the wealthy with 80% of the cuts going to the wealthiest 20% of seniors. Policy that concentrates wealth is something I fundamentally oppose.
However, I am willing to support the tax bill in order to support the overall agreement. Even in divided government, I believe we must govern. We have to compromise.
Waiting until November because you believe that you will have more control after the next election, or that Minnesotans won’t really remember what happened at the end of session is cynical and irresponsible. It is politics at its worst. We need to take responsibility, make difficult decisions, and do what we can now to address the challenges Minnesota faces.
House DFLers need the Senate GOP to join us in a short special session to finish the job Minnesotans elected us to do.