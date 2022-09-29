To the editor:
On Sunday, Sept. 18, there was a gathering at the Waterford Community Center to say goodbye to that building. For me, it seems like a funeral, for I have a personal and family connection to it.
It was not simply a symbol of a specific community, but it was much more than that. It was an embodiment in the way in which it functioned as a home to diverse local organizations. Originally it was a one-room schoolhouse; my father, his siblings and many of his cousins attended primary school there. After country schools were consolidated and students bussed into Northfield, the building took on other functions. The Waterford Town Board met there, and held an annual Town Meeting. It was a polling place for elections, both local and national. As an adult my father served as Township Clerk for some years. In all, he was a resident of the township for about 80 years.
At one time, during the 19th century, Waterford rivaled Northfield in size and importance, with its grist mill, several stores, and cluster of houses, many of which are still standing. That had changed by the time I came along; by then the old Waterford School House (re-named the Waterford Community Center) was the only public building left.
I think back to the citizens who came together to build a school house, in 1882, who were willing to invest the time and money to create a building that was both handsome and functional, what pride they would have taken in it, and in the quality of education that took place within it.
As a child I went with my family to the Waterford Farmer’s Club meetings and the memorable Farmer’s Club Fourth-of-July picnics there. As an adolescent, I joined the Waterford Whistlers 4-H Club, which held its meetings and occasional square dances there. When I turned 21, it was the place where I cast my first ballot. In my fifties, I returned to live in Waterford Township. In turn, I served as Township Clerk for 10 years, which position introduced me to many of the people who had moved in, in the intervening years, and I learned about the complexities and issues of very local governance. Though there are very few of my generation left living in the township, I know at least one person who has lived—continuously, I believe—in the house he grew up in. And there are other families who have lived in the community for generations.
What the building will lose, once removed, is relevant context. I hear that it’s to be moved only about six miles to a location that started out as a place for the demonstration of steam engine threshing machines once a year. Other features have been added. I imagine the place as a retirement center for buildings of nostalgic appeal. Each one of those building must have had a history as part of a living community, and is now surrounded by strangers and locked up for most of the year. When our old schoolhouse becomes a member, I imagine it being visited by schoolchildren who will notice the lack of the modern things that are familiar to them in their contemporary classrooms, but won’t have any connection to to the place or people that built and used it. The building and its furnishings will have become an artifact, a curiosity without relevance to them. In its present location, the building has been changed to meet changing needs, and probably most township residents have had some reason to enter at least once; many people would have been there much more often since it had such varied uses.
What the village and the township will lose is the continuity such a public building embodies, and the history attached to it.
Is this move really necessary, or even desirable? Is there any way to replace such a building?
Mary Ellen Frame
Northfield