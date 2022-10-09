The following quotes from Catholic Catechisms reflect Catholic dogma.
“Everything that exists depends on God and continues in being only because God wills it to be". (YOUCAT 44)
“In God’s hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind.” (Job 12:10, CCC 2318)
“Human life is sacred because from its beginning it involves the creative action of God and it remains for ever in a special relationship with the Creator, who is its sole end.” (CCC 2258)
In addition, “Catechism of the Council of Trent” states, “... He nurtured us even in the womb, brought us into the world, and still supplies us with all the necessaries of life and maintenance.”
Let’s see how God does, by examining some scientific data regarding pregnancy in God’s natural world. In nature, 50 percent of all fertilized eggs are lost before a woman’s missed menses. Studies also reveal that anywhere from 10 to 25 percent of all clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage.
Thus, if conditions regarding the pregnancy are not suitable and since the pregnancy is still in the hands of God, God ends it. God aborts it.
Science has even identified some of the ways God misses: fertilized eggs with chromosome abnormalities or those that don’t implant, blighted ovum, hormone complications, mother’s health, infections, trauma to uterus, diabetes, and parents’ ages. In all these cases, we don’t label the miscarriage as murder. It happens.
Couldn’t God simply have skipped some conceptions in the first place as a way of avoiding His acts of abortion?
Couldn’t external conditions such as rape, incest, serious accident, or an unwanted pregnancy motivate a mother to follow God’s example and abort?
After all, God also had no trouble killing innocent embryos in Noah’s flood (Genesis 7:8), the Passover slaughter (Exodus 12:29), or when Joshua leveled Jericho (Joshua 6:21).
Pope Francis, on September 10, 2014, said, “The mother Church, like Jesus, teaches by example.” In addition, the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) states in paragraph 2172 , “God’s action is the model for human action.”
The Roe v. Wade decision of January 22, 1973, and recent Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejecting abortion restrictions agree with the de facto Catholic position: Humans need to follow God’s example. if things are not going correctly, abort.
But, a state can now determine if the abortion is legal.
