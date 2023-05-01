When I finished my undergraduate degree in 2013, I went straight into graduate school, because we’re all aware of that age-old question: “What do you do with an English degree?”
I wanted to teach. I didn’t have a clear idea of what shape that would take, but I figured that was what the three years of grad school was for.
Graduate school did reinforce my desire to teach. But full-time college teaching positions were scarce. I moved back to Northfield with the promise of working with middle school students at Summer BLAST and living in my parents’ basement. I crossed my fingers that by the end of August, I’d have a plan.
By the end of the first week, I got to know my coworkers–several of them told me they were Promise Fellows. One was finishing her term of service at the Northfield Area Learning Center at the end of the summer. She urged me to consider applying. I asked for more information about the AmeriCorps Promise Fellow program. I felt it could keep me connected to young people and educational spaces during my unexpected gap-year post-grad school. I applied. I was accepted. I was formally placed at the Northfield Area Learning Center, taking over where my summer coworker left off.
My role (officially) had an emphasis on helping juniors and seniors make post-graduation plans. But my year as a Promise Fellow was so much more than checking grades and filling out job or college applications. I had access to free and consistent professional development opportunities. I helped students apply for county welfare programs, including child care assistance and SNAP. ALC staff encouraged me to create unique programming opportunities for students.
These are all great skills that I gained and honed during my year of service. But the best part of being a Promise Fellow was making connections with young people. It was watching them gain confidence and begin to find their footing in this world. And there was what came after: watching those young people I grew close to find jobs, go to college, start a family, grow a family.
And what comes after “after”?
I learned a lot about myself during my year of service. It didn’t diminish my desire to teach. But it did show me that my skills and passions extend beyond the walls of a classroom. I realized I am deeply committed to equitable care and learning opportunities for young people. Young people have good things to say–are wise–and communities are better when adults listen. I am grateful that my year of service led me to my current position as a youth engagement coordinator with Healthy Community Initiative.
Wherever you are in your journey – just out of school, looking for a reset after years in a career, eager to come out of retirement – AmeriCorps is more than maintaining trails. It’s more than what the job titles suggest. We are better when we take time to know ourselves. And when we know ourselves, our communities are better.