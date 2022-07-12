What’s your favorite call number? Mine is 646 (that’s the range that includes sewing clothing) but I also spend a lot of time with 746 (textile arts like embroidery and quilting). When I was a young person, my family moved a lot and the library was always the first place we would go to feel like we were home after landing in a new community. It made perfect sense; the library was a building full of familiar friends, all organized on the shelves under the same numbers we had memorized so that we didn’t even need to consult the card catalog. My mom could park me on the floor in the 700s with a stack of drawing books, my go-to at the time, and be free to browse nearby in the quilting books, her favorite.
During those library visits, she was free to explore her niche, discovering new books and getting reacquainted with old favorites, but just as importantly, she also found the local quilt guild through the library, which connected her to a community who shared in her passion, and became her friends. It wasn’t until I got older and became a librarian that I saw how often the library serves this role for other people, not only by connecting them with resources to satisfy their interests, but also by connecting them with other people. Solo hobbies can be great fun but it’s even better when we get to share our passions with other people.
Speaking of hobbies, we now have a cabinet of curious collections upstairs. Remember how much fun show and tell was as a kid? We’ve all got a story to tell, and storytelling works a lot better with someone to tell it to. Now you can display your own collection in the library. I’m always fascinated by the stuff people like to collect and if you spend any amount of time at a reference desk, you’ll learn a lot about people’s collections. Coins, lunchboxes, stamps — you name it, we’ve researched it. This is why we’d love to find out about your collections and why you’ve been collecting. Come on by and check out the current display of Rose Werner’s beautiful antique buttons and talk to the folks at the reference desk to find out if your collection can be featured next.
Learn to dance, sew, practice a language, develop a business, learn a new technology, share a coffee, ask a gardener, join a game, check out a camera, a book, or a telescope. Go solo or find your people. Or why not do both? Have you found your niche at the library? Could you spare a few minutes this month to share your thoughts on camera about what you use the library for, and the impact it has on your life? If so, stop by the library on Thursday, July 14th between 1-3:30 p.m. or look for Steve with his camera at the Kash & Khary concert in Central Park at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13th.