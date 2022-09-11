In my family sending the children to their first day of a new grade is a powerful feeling. When they were younger we knew in abstract that there would be a day when they were grown and done, but each passing year and new mark on the height chart warns more loudly of that day's eventual arrival. I am unready for it.
Yet I also know that on that day my children are heading into classrooms of teachers who have been preparing for it. Some of them grew up imagining how they would teach our children. Most of them went to college to learn how to teach our children. Many went on to graduate school to better teach our children. Most participate in ongoing workshops, look at the evidence of successes and failures from past lesson plans, and fit them according to certain public standards all with the end goal of teaching our children. All of them spend time at home, after school hours are finished, thinking, puzzling and perhaps even praying about how to teach some specific ones among our children
There is a letter written by a brother of Jesus, James, which I commend to anyone trying to figure out what it looks like to live like a Jesus-follower. Who better than Christ's brother to provide that assessment? In it he advises that not many should consider teaching, for teachers are judged with greater strictness. He may have intended to refer primarily to teachers of the gospel but I think we can agree that in our world today this is also true for those who teach purely secular topics as well.
Our teachers certainly know the truth of it. Yet they shine.
In a church field trip to Hocokata Ti, the Dakota museum in Shakopee, a Northfield Middle School student was along and older members of the group were surprised at how much of what was taught in the museum was already familiar to him – even down to dates of certain treaties in a book. This had never been anything they had learned while in school in previous generations. Indeed, in a group reflection following the tour, one takeaway continually named was “the fact that our students are learning so much more of our history.”
In the gospel of John Jesus says “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” Thank you to all of the teachers welcoming new classes of students this year and helping them learn truths about mathematics, science, history, arts and language. We know that as they learn these our children are ultimately learning about themselves. What great freedom that can be.
Jerad Morey is the Associate Pastor of Northfield United Methodist Church, Director of Strategic Relationships for the Minnesota Council of Churches, and owner of Wild Path Forest Therapy. He delights in everything that strengthens us in love of God, neighbor, enemy and self.
