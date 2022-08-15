Every day I ask myself why the Republican Party is enraged by the raid on Mar-a-Lago, but remain untroubled by the January 6th raid on our capital. One was legal, justified, and carried out in an orderly fashion. The other was deadly, destructive, and carried out with murderous intent.
What drives this frenzied and unwavering need to support a deranged and morally bankrupt ex-president who ignored his oath to protect the constitution, lies incessantly, and ultimately tried to overthrow the government?
The wise Republicans of years ago did not hesitate to tell Nixon it was time to go. We still admire them for making such a courageous decision. How much has changed! Today’s Republicans refuse to recognize that their blundering, greedy, and lawless hero put our democracy in grave danger, and seemed to enjoy doing so. I often wonder if they even watched the harrowing Insurrection videos.
Trump brags that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose a single vote. We are now witnessing the rock-solid and very sad truth of that statement. He has comfortably established himself as the crown prince of the Republican Party and knows that his supporters will always support him relentlessly and feverishly, going down with the ship if need be.
I can only hope that our existing laws prevail and Trump is held accountable for his actions. Only then will the healing begin.
