...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
In the race for attorney general between Republican Jim Schultz and the incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison, the candidates' approach to addressing crime has become a key issue.
Even with gun violence, the most deadly form of crime — and the most feared due to its randomness and intrusion into more and more aspects of our lives — it is notable that Jim Schultz has refused to call for even the most basic safety measures such as universal background checks to screen out criminal gun buyers.
"
Schultz’s crime prevention proposals have nothing to do with prevention and everything to do with after-the-fact punishment. Ellison believes in addressing the root causes of crime by providing access to mental health care, more treatment centers, and safe and affordable housing. And it is Ellison who has worked to reduce gun violence by cracking down on illegal guns, holding straw purchasers accountable and getting ghost (untraceable) guns off our streets.
The hunters and gun owners in my extended family care as much about the safety of their families as non-gun-owners like me. They say that honorable hunters don’t spray-fire their prey, oppose military combat weapons in civilian hands, and believe that the lack of background checks before firearm purchases is a boon to criminals.
I spent a lot of time at the Capitol when Keith Ellison was in the Legislature. His concern for Minnesotans’ safety from crime was evident then and has been long and consistent. For the sake of safe families and communities, I urge my fellow voters to support Keith Ellison for Minnesota Attorney General.
