The Mercado Local is back at the Northfield Depot for three Saturdays on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from noon until 6 p.m.
The vendors of the Mercado Local were invited to participate at the Riverwalk Market during their summer schedule. Now, just like last year, the city of Northfield is supporting the effort with some funds that will go to rent the Depot, make copies of the poster and cover other small costs.
As we thank both the city and the Riverwalk Market, we are also building the future and finding ways for emerging entrepreneurs to find their way and build upon their skills and talents, following their hopes and dreams.
Economic vitality is key to any city. How can we attract more businesses and industries to come to Northfield? Remember when Post bought Malt-O-Meal and the real fear the factory would close? It would have been really difficult for Northfield to replace their jobs and tax revenues.
Expanding our tax base and our businesses is an excellent way for people to build their own agency and wealth. Many people who say that they are against free hand-outs may not take into consideration the obstacles people experience within the systems we have in place. There is an endemic lack of venues to build wealth via homeownership or owning a business, the two paths to build equity and wealth, especially for people of color.
Many Northfielders are invested in supporting small businesses owned by people of color, but institutions and groups continuously fall short of that goal. During the recent visit of Gov. Tim Walz, who was accompanied by Steve Grove, Northfielder and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development since January 2019, I was unpleasantly surprised to see pictures of the visit with only Chau Truong, owner of Tin Tea, as the only person of color in the group.
Whenever I raise the question, I usually hear substantial disbelief coupled with a stated desire to do something about this lack of representation. But this is not just a question of who should be in a particular picture. Northfield cannot just continue to be represented by the same, almost homogenous, groups of business people. Economic vitality requires diversifying the players.
In town we have many Hispanic businesses ranging from restaurants to construction, painting, cleaning services, retail and more. We also have businesses owned by Vietnamese and Chinese members of our community, including nail salons and restaurants.
The importance of having more voices, more experiences on the economic scene in our city, is important for all of us and very important for the families in those businesses as they build equity and wealth.
I was also surprised by the call of one of the businesses for Gov. Walz to help them take over the Post Office building. Many want to retain this important downtown hub. What we want and need is more opportunities and visibility for entrepreneurs who add to the great diversity and vitality of Northfield’s economy.