My colleagues and I have been working hard to get Minnesota’s economy back on the right track.
With inflation as high as it has been in 40-years and economic pressure squeezing family budgets, it is more important than ever the Legislature provide relief across the board. Whether it’s our farmers still struggling with drought impact or Minnesotans needing support for health insurance costs, there is so much more for us to do
Many of our farmers across the state faced devastation from last year’s drought. All or parts of 67 Minnesota counties were designated as a primary natural disaster area by the USDA.
As we head into the 2022 season, my colleagues and I prioritized ensuring farmers have the necessary tools for a fruitful season. Not every farmer faced the same challenges, but we know our livestock farmers were hit especially hard when the drought caused spikes in the cost for feed.
In addition to the urgent need for drought relief, Minnesota farmers face impending animal disease threats from African swine fever, and highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Minnesota is the No. 1 turkey-producing state in the nation, producing over 40 million birds in 2020, so outbreaks of animal diseases can be especially destructive. The transmission rate of avian flu is so high that farmers must euthanize their entire flock if there is an infection.
We must get an early control of avian flu or risk damaging our poultry industry along with severe poultry shortages and higher costs for consumers in grocery stores.
To prevent an agricultural disaster, the Senate approved $1 million for the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Minnesota to purchase equipment to test for avian influenza, African swine fever, chronic wasting disease, and other animal diseases.
In another effort to ease the pressure on your family’s budget, the Senate passed a three-year extension of the successful Minnesota Premium Security Plan, also known as “reinsurance.”
Many of you remember that when Minnesota implemented Obamacare, our entire health insurance system nearly collapsed. Monthly premiums skyrocketed every year, some by as much as 60 or 70%. Reinsurance is the program that finally stabilized the market and got premium costs under control.
Reinsurance lowers the cost of the individual market health insurance plans by covering some of the more expensive care costs for people in the individual market. This is a great deal for our farmers, small business owners, and families. It has proven to be highly effective at stabilizing the market and lowering costs for hard-working Minnesotans.
It is time to get Minnesota back on the right track and passing legislation that will help Minnesotans afford the costs of daily life. It is my honor to serve you.