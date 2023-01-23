For over twenty years, the campaign to restore the right to acquire driver’s licenses by every Minnesota driver may be over soon at the State Legislature. It was after 9/11 attacks, when many states, including Minnesota, wanted to have a better record of people. This is when having a social security number became necessary to acquire a driver’s license. This went against immigrants, no matter who they were and how much they contributed to the prosperity of this nation. After the attacks, the measures, intended to have more control, were also marred by a generalized paranoia against “the other.”

Mar Valdecantos is the Director of Rice County Neighbors United/Vecinxs Unidxs, supporting the Mercado Local.

