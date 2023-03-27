I knew of the plans of Dollar General coming to town from the time the discussion reached the Northfield Planning Commission. The goal was to change the area from industrial to commercial. Of course, other plans for the area would have been phenomenal. Creating a Hispanic market, such as the Mercado Local, having housing and commercial areas mixed to maximize the possibility of affordable housing, all would have been desirable alternatives.

"

Mar Valdecantos is director of Rice County Neighbors United/Vecinxs Unidxs, supporting the Mercado Local.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments