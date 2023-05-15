I was driving home last Friday from my office in the Northfield Community Resource Center when I idled next to what appeared to be a nuclear family — mom, dad and three children — curbside. The man held up a sign; I scanned the words: help, gas, food... Errr went my insides.
The voice in my head said, I am really tired and I want to go home, but it also said, I should stop and find out their situation so I understand it.
But then it said, there are many resources here, they shouldn’t need to be asking for random handouts. But then it said, would it hurt me to give a little? But also, if I give, how do I know how it will be spent on food and gas? My head spun.
"
Warm weather in Minnesota increasingly makes us confront need. That family got me thinking, what is ethically, morally, politically and practically my right response?
A couple years back, I was being driven to Minneapolis by a guy who kept a tray of change in his van. When we came to an intersection with a man holding up a cardboard sign, he rolled down his window and handed the man some change with no fuss and wished him well. He’d thought ahead about so-called panhandlers by the side of the road, and greeted the man with respect.
A friend’s mother’s obituary made a point to mention that she always kept $5 in her pocket to give away, just one example of her good-heartedness.
Patty Stonesifer, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has her own reasoned approach to those asking for money: “I made the decision that I really wanted to be part of addressing homelessness in my community,” she said in an NPR interview. So she only gives to organizations with a plan in place to address homelessness, not people holding up signs.
“I hate that starfish story,” a fellow nonprofit director recently said to me. I was taken aback. She explained that we need to be working on “systemic” change, and that throwing one starfish into the ocean doesn’t create a wave of change. But it helps that one starfish, right?
I have felt badly for not giving, and foolish for giving, like when I gave a woman $5 for food, only to watch her buy cigarettes. And when I gave a man a $20 bill because it was dark and cold and he said his car had been towed. How could I be so dumb?
In a Google search, I came across an interview with a priest, a rabbi and a homeless expert on this same topic. Two thoughts resonated. One: “Every single person that you come into contact with has a great dignity.” And two: “A gift is a gift. When the exchange is made, it is no longer ours … when your heart asks you to give, you should give...”
We have a choice, and the answer is in our hearts as well as our minds.