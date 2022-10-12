My father viewed dinner time as an opportunity for conversation- specifically to find out what his 4 kids were thinking. No television or radio interruptions. He was well versed in the events of the day, particularly social and political issues. He would ask our opinion about something, listen attentively and always, always want to know how we arrived at said viewpoint.
As a budding adolescent with passionate opinions as to how corrupt the government was, how restrictive society was, (this was the 60s after all), I was eager to challenge or debate. As with most teenagers, my reasoning was more emotional than rational.
My father always wanted to know my source. Too many times, my response was “well they said” or “everybody knows,” and we were off on a heated debate, usually with me adamantly defending my position without much in the way of facts. It was painful and frustrating, and I would sometimes fear the inevitable “discussions”.
Neither of my parents suffered fools gladly. They despised Richard Nixon and his corruption of the executive office. As Navy veterans of WW2, they feared the politicization of the military during the Vietnam war. They were avid supporters of the ACLU, the civil rights movement, and societal parity.
And they had mixed feelings about the about the cultural changes during the 60s.
I had the opportunity of an excellent education. However, it was my parents that taught me to think critically through my growing years. I learned to check my sources and the sources of those sources. I learned to regard the many conspiracy theories with a grain of salt, no matter how attractive they were to my rebellious sentiments. I learned to look forward to dinner with my folks.
The amount of declarations in today's political world based upon false premises and conspiracy theories that purposely prey on people's anxieties is a hundred fold what it was 50 years ago.
Emotional reasoning has far surpassed rational thinking. I fear where this will lead us. Aspiring to the better angels of our nature is far more constructive to our country than playing to our fears.
I wish our political candidates would be more honest in their declarations, more transparent as to where they get their “facts”, more careful with distortions or outright falsehoods. Either that, or I wish they could have dinner with my father.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.