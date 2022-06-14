The last four years, I have had the honor of being sworn into office to serve as your state representative for District 20B.
I decided to run for the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2018 with the belief that the issues we face can only be solved when we work together. As your State Representative, I have worked every day to turn that belief into action; from the protection of our environment, to providing more support for mental health, and supporting our shared recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of what we have accomplished together.
As our state constitution requires, the 2022 legislative session concluded on May 23. Delivering pay bonuses to frontline workers was a top priority for the House DFL this year, and we got it done thanks to workers who made their voices heard.
Over the summer, a bipartisan committee of legislators heard the stories of workers. Again and again, they heard remarkable stories of workers caring for us, of workers who couldn’t stay home. They heard stories of workers who went to work and got sick with COVID, or who brought COVID home to their families because they had to go to work. They heard stories of loved ones who had died from COVID because a family member had been exposed at work.
Because of these stories, House DFL members pushed to include a more expansive set of workers than Republicans wanted to support/ We also worked to increase the funding that would go to workers.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law, which will provide $500 million worth of bonus payments for frontline workers, including health care workers, first responders, child care providers, food service and retail workers, and more. An online application system launched on June 8, and workers will have until July 22 to apply.
If you logged at least 120 hours of in-person work with people outside of your household between March 15 of 2020, and June 30, 2021, you are eligible. I encourage you to visit www.frontlinepay.mn.gov and apply.
The DFL fought hard for this win for workers.
The top priority of Republicans, and the largest corporations in the state, was spending $2.7 billion to refill the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. This ends up being a tax break for big business. Many of the corporations that will benefit, like Amazon, WalMart, and global meat packing conglomerate JBS, have seen record profits through the pandemic.
We face so many challenges right now. Schools face budget deficits, families struggle to afford child care, housing, and health care, Putin’s war in Ukraine is driving up gas prices. Why are Republicans fighting for big business? Aren’t the largest corporations doing just fine on their own?
The DFL chooses to stand with workers. We choose to stand with you.
Thank you to all the workers who sacrificed to care for us and hold us together, and those who continue to do so.