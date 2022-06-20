...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
We all would like to fill an automobile with fuel at the equivalent of $0.80 a gallon. People driving EVs are doing this. More Minnesotans would be doing so if the new MN fuel standards had been adopted even before last year.
Business lobbyists have enlisted conservative organizations and candidates they fund to offer misleading information about these wise and overdue standards. Cut through their propaganda; thank the current administration for acting prudently.
The businesses want to oust the administration rather than innovate so they can continue profiting from people driving older technology that heats up the atmosphere. They want you to help them make easy profits this way and don’t care that this leaves today’s children and grandchildren a world increasingly ravaged by excessive heat, flooding, wildfires and the like.
Caring for creation, I stand with people, policies and actions such as those the new fuel standards have showcased that make the world a better place rather than a more profitable one for a few. Please do so as well.