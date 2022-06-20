To the Editor:

We all would like to fill an automobile with fuel at the equivalent of $0.80 a gallon. People driving EVs are doing this. More Minnesotans would be doing so if the new MN fuel standards had been adopted even before last year.

Business lobbyists have enlisted conservative organizations and candidates they fund to offer misleading information about these wise and overdue standards. Cut through their propaganda; thank the current administration for acting prudently.

The businesses want to oust the administration rather than innovate so they can continue profiting from people driving older technology that heats up the atmosphere. They want you to help them make easy profits this way and don’t care that this leaves today’s children and grandchildren a world increasingly ravaged by excessive heat, flooding, wildfires and the like.

Caring for creation, I stand with people, policies and actions such as those the new fuel standards have showcased that make the world a better place rather than a more profitable one for a few. Please do so as well.

Matt Rohn

Northfield

