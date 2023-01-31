On Jan. 3, I took the oath of office as Rice County Attorney. As my first month in office comes to a close, it seems appropriate to inform Rice County residents of the work we have already done, and the direction my office is headed.
In addition to criminal prosecution, the County Attorney’s Office represents the county in civil commitment hearings involving residents with mental illness, chemical dependency, or developmental disabilities, initiates proceedings to protect vulnerable children and adults.
The office also provides legal advice to, and represents, the Board of Commissioners, county administration and all county departments in legal matters. In these first few weeks, my office has put in motion organizational changes intended to provide higher quality and faster legal advice and services to the county Board, administration and various departments.
Criminal prosecution makes up a majority of my office’s workload. We are working to implement procedural changes that will not only make resolution of cases more efficient and equitable, but also hold offenders accountable. I have met with our local police chiefs and the sheriff to make sure my office is appropriately addressing their needs and concerns. I have met with court administration to evaluate how my office can add to the efficient functioning of our court dockets. I have begun meeting with many victims and families of victims to improve communication, and move us toward a more victim-centered office.
Most notably, I am working with law enforcement, community corrections, behavioral health and other community partners in implementing our pre-charging diversion program, funded through a federal COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) grant. This program will help first-time nonviolent offenders with substance use disorders to receive the services they need and avoid the debilitating scarlet letter of a criminal record. By providing immediate substance use intervention instead of criminal prosecution, we hope to increase the success of treatment, reduce recidivism and avoid the negative collateral consequences of a criminal conviction.
Finally, we are working to fully staff the office and create the strongest team possible. It is a high priority of mine to hire, train and retain talented attorneys and support staff who are committed to serving our community well. Three experienced attorneys will join the office, collectively providing over two decades of legal experience, to help handle our high caseloads. Once they start, we will be fully staffed and prosecutors in the office will start specializing in particular areas of criminal law, such as special victim crimes, drug crimes, juvenile delinquency and white collar crimes.
Working to retain and train attorneys and support staff will save county resources in the future and ensure the office is serving the county with excellence.
On Jan. 3, 2023, I swore to support the constitutions of the United States and Minnesota, and to “discharge faithfully the duties of the office of County Attorney.”
I will continue to work every day to fulfill that oath, and diligently serve as your Rice County Attorney.