This is your annual reminder to keep pollinator insects in mind as you make your yard and garden plans for this coming spring. Anything we can do to add flowering plants to the landscape helps pollinators.
Making sure pollinators have some flowering food isn’t too difficult. Anything helps. Even one more flowering plant in your yard is a good thing.
There are several strategies you can use to plant pollinator-friendly areas on your property. You can plant a pollinator garden, a bee lawn or a native prairie-type planting. Even flowering trees or shrubs can be good flowering resources.
University of Minnesota Extension Educators will be talking about all of these methods along with instruction on how to best incorporate pollinator habitat in your yard at the end of January. We will be holding a free webinar series on creating your own pollinator habitat.
This three-part series will cover how to create a pollinator-friendly garden, bee lawn and prairie planting. Join us from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. We will cover the following topics:
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Creating a Pollinator Friendly Garden.
Pollinators are responsible for the diversity of plant life and our food, and gardeners of all levels can adopt practices that help pollinators thrive. Join University of Minnesota Extension horticulture educator Julie Weisenhorn as she tells the story of pollinators from a landscape and plant selection standpoint. She will present some practical options to create habitat for these valuable pollinator insects in our own gardens.
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Bee Lawns: Building Lawns for the Conservation of Pollinators and Natural Resources
Bee lawns integrate low-growing flowers into turfgrass lawns to provide food for pollinators.They also help to conserve natural resources, as they require significantly less water, fertilizer and mowing as compared to a traditional lawn.
James Wolfin of Twin City Seed Company, will examine the role of lawns, how lawns can be modified to protect pollinators and conserve natural resources, and the steps residents can take to easily install a bee lawn themselves.
Thursday, Feb. 2: Navigating Natives: Tools and Resources for Starting a Pocket Prairie
Native plants provide a wide range of benefits and can easily be incorporated into your backyard garden. Sam Talbot, University of Minnesota Extension educator, will draw from his experience restoring habitat in Dakota County Parks to discuss the benefits and challenges associated with planting natives in the landscape. He’ll highlight some of the tools and resources available for creating your own pollinator prairie. Topics will include propagation methods, planning native plantings, and species considerations.
To join us for all or one of these webinars, please go to z.umn.edu/BeeSeries to register. You only need to register once to receive access to each topic. If you are unable to attend the live sessions, you will receive the recording via email on Feb. 3.
If you have questions or need assistance with registration, please contact me at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.