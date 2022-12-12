...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter is such an interesting season for social interaction. The cold and dark, ice, snow, and heavy coats, make home, complete with slippers, blankets and fireplaces (if you’re lucky), a most appealing proposition, but the coziness of the great indoors can leave us feeling cooped up and in search of opportunities to gather, especially if the gathering involves a warm beverage.
Most folks know that the library has a lot of ways to keep you entertained and occupied at home for the long, cold stretch ahead. Do you miss the experience of renting a video on Friday night? (I do!) Stop by the library and browse the DVDs. We even have the holiday romance filmed in Northfield. Prefer streaming but cutting back on subscriptions or tired of subscribing just to binge one series? Be the first to place a hold on a Roku box from the library and have access to Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more. Prefer browsing and borrowing from home? Hoopla and Kanopy have loads of cozy content available to stream from your own device. Fans of Hallmark holiday romances will find enough to keep them enthralled through the whole season.
More interested in crafting your way through winter? We have just added sewing machines to our growing library of things. As with all of our circulating technology, they are available for 1 week and may be renewed for a second week if nobody is on the waiting list. Check out Creativebug for a fabulous digital resource loaded with great project tutorials and patterns to keep you busy indoors.
But what about the social opportunities to entice you out of your cozy cave? There are few brighter or more welcoming spaces than the library atrium, and what better excuse to get out of the house than to soak up some free vitamin D than our First Friday Coffee & Conversation from 9-11 a.m.? Or maybe you are looking for a chance to meet other poets and explore verses with new friends? Join Poet Laureate Rob Hardy for Open Mic Poetry on 2nd Wednesdays at 6:30. Bring your own to read or pick a favorite poem to share.
I hear from a lot of people new to town that they are looking for ways to meet people and find activities, so we are launching a new way to get involved and get to know your neighbors that we’re calling “Get to Know Northfield”. Third Thursdays at 6 p.m., join us on a monthly visit with community partners who have many opportunities for you to get out and find your people. We’ll get a tour and learn more about the organization, and enjoy some conversation and refreshments. First, we’ll be visiting with Andrea Sjogren at the Northfield Arts Guild on January 19th.
If you need help accessing any of our collections, digital or physical, give us a call. We can set you up with a tech appointment, or get you connected with home delivery. Nobody should be left out in the cold when it comes to library services.
Natalie Draper is the Northfield Public Library executive director.