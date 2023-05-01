...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
text
Recently, the Northfield News published a piece regarding the work of the city’s new Branding Committee. People have asked me what is happening–and whether our motto of Cows, Colleges, and Contentment is going away. I wanted to share some additional details about the work process, and my enthusiasm about where things are headed.
The city has allocated a small marketing budget to help us attract visitors and new businesses to Northfield, a strategic plan goal that is vital to our future success. We’re fortunate to have several professional marketing strategists living right here in Northfield. Last year, some of these people were invited to serve on a committee to lead us in the process to select the best marketing agency we can afford.
The Northfield experts generously agreed to offer their services for free. For nine months they have been working with staff, doing the “heavy lifting” to conduct research, develop what is known as the “brand essence”, and draft the creative brief to guide the agency when it is selected. Their effort has saved the city many thousands of dollars because this work is usually done by the marketing agency. With this preliminary work already done, the agency will be able to get straight to work on creative ideas.
On April 18th, as a part of the City Council work session, the council, select staff, and the Branding Committee all met for a strategic planning session. The objective of the meeting was to create and agree on the “brand essence” for Northfield. After much discussion and active participation, the group selected “charming, creative, vibrant” as words to use when assessing the future work to be created by the marketing agency.
"
“Brand essence” is NOT a slogan or a motto. Charming, creative, and vibrant could never replace “Cows, Colleges, and Contentment”. It’s too much a sacred cow!
As Branding Committee member Bob Thacker explains, a brand essence is “used to direct marketing and advertising agencies to create something which is authentic, and accurately describes what the brand (city) is all about. The fact that there are three words in the old slogan and three words in the brand essence may have caused some confusion about the purpose. The new marketing campaign should reflect the charm, creativity, and vibrancy of Northfield. Having all of the key decision makers aligned behind these three words will make the final choice easier for everyone.”
Bob continues, “From our point of view ‘Cows, Colleges, and Contentment’ is here to stay, but stay tuned for big marketing ideas—yet to come” —to advance the City’s plans to support and promote our local economy by growing tourism and new business development.
I myself am eager to see what comes out of this! And I know that the City Council and staff are grateful for the top-quality work produced by our hard-working volunteers on the Branding Committee. We know and value our location and agricultural heritage; no cow-killers here!