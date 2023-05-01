Recently, the Northfield News published a piece regarding the work of the city’s new Branding Committee. People have asked me what is happening–and whether our motto of Cows, Colleges, and Contentment is going away. I wanted to share some additional details about the work process, and my enthusiasm about where things are headed.

Rhonda Pownell is the mayor of Northfield.

