I am thrilled with my longtime friend, John Fossum’s, decision to seek re-election to the office of Rice County attorney.
Our public offices need a person of his professional integrity, strong analytical skills and compassionate personal understanding of conflicting positions, along with an uncompromising ethical standard. He has an excellent temperament and a strong sense of fairness. With his strong communication skills, substantial legal experience and deep Rice County roots, he remains the right person for this position.
I have known John Fossum for over 30 years, first as co-workers with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, and we have maintained our friendship in the years since. In all those years he has adhered to high legal principles based on the rule of law, fidelity to precedent and high ethical standards. As a fellow member of the bar, I understand the need for elected officials to have the highest of standards, which he has.
During his time as county attorney, John Fossum has successfully melded previous private law practice, criminal defense work, and experience as a justice advisor in Afghanistan training police and prosecutors to help stand up the Afghan legal system. In addition, he has been fiscally responsible and returned over $600,000 to the county treasury.
Re-elect John Fossum and he will continue as an excellent county attorney. I encourage all Rice County voters to vote for him.
