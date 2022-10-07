One way to conserve water over the summer and fall is to look for alternatives to the traditional Kentucky bluegrass lawn. While bluegrass lawns tolerate foot traffic, they often require more maintenance in terms of mowing, weed control, and watering than other lawn alternatives.
Here are four steps you can take to save water outdoors at home:
Step One: Once your lawn is established, you probably don’t need to water your lawn. Let your grass grow to 3-4 inches so that it establishes a good root system. When your grass turns brown over the summer, it is only going dormant.
Kentucky bluegrass is a cool season grass, meaning that it grows best in spring and fall. When it is hot and dry in the summer, the grass naturally goes dormant, often turning brown unless you water it. But this is natural and won’t harm your lawn. As soon as it rains again it will green up again.
Step Two: Consider different kinds of grass for your lawn. While most people use Kentucky bluegrass for their lawn, that isn’t the only kind of grass or ground cover you can use in Minnesota. Some easy alternatives in include:
1. Clover: inexpensive, hardy, and adds nitrogen to the soil,
2. Fine fescue: better for a shady lawn
3. Tall fescue: good drought and foot traffic resistance.
4. Prairie mix: good for spaces where you’d like flowers and low-growing prairie grasses, instead of a mowed lawn.
Keep in mind that you don’t have to change your lawn all at once. You could plant these lawn alternatives in patches and let them spread into the rest of your lawn, or you could “overseed” by cutting the lawn short and then spreading seed into the short lawn.
Step Three: Think about flower gardens. If you don’t need grass (for kids or pets to play outdoors) you may want to plant low-maintenance wildflower gardens instead of a lawn. If you plant deep-rooted native prairie plants in your garden, once established, they will need little care for most of the year.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.