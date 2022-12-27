I am writing today to express concerns about installing a bike path with a raised barrier on Roosevelt Drive.
A path system within the Roosevelt Street area has not considered as an option to bike lanes on the street. Keeping bikes off the street and separated from traffic is the safest plan.
"
Consider the following:
• Roosevelt is highly traveled with 15 intersections in its entirety, not counting driveways. This is a minimum of 15 interactions for cars and bikes.
• Roosevelt is a curved street with poor sight lines.
• Roosevelt is used for Middle School access daily. Students are being driven by older siblings, inexperienced drivers, adding to accident risk.
• Parking for homes and Tyler Park on the outside loop will be moved to the opposite side of the street, and reduced to 8 feet. Doors will now open into the driving lane. People will need to unload children, bikes, strollers, pets, etc. in a driving lane and then have to attempt to safely cross the street.
• Students are dropped off and picked up daily at Tyler Park because of school traffic congestion. Students dropped will have to cross a street, in a curve, with poor sight lines and no pedestrian protection.
• The eastbound turn lane from Jefferson Parkway to Roosevelt will be lost. Adding more congestion in residential areas and increasing commute time.
• A raised barrier will prevent proper water drainage which will freeze.
• City staff has stated that it Northfield does not own needed equipment for snow removal.
• The Mills Town Trail will intersect with the existing path system at Jefferson Park. Another reason to simply use the existing paths.
• The existing path has right of ways that connect neighborhoods to the path system, funneling people into the interior of Roosevelt Drive and away from traffic. Enhancing these existing right of ways needs to be considered along with a cost and safety comparison.
• There is no data available supporting increased bike traffic on bike lanes already installed in the City.
• It has been stated that there is no cost to the residents in the area. There is a cost, a substantial one, to all the taxpayers in Northfield. Nothing is free.
Installing a redundant system to existing paths will not improve safety, only lessen it by putting bicyclists on the street instead of keeping them safe on the interior paths.