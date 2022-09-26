One thing has been consistent since Lakeshore Management bought Viking Terrace, creating a new complicated reality for the residents: widespread community support within and outside the park. The residents of Viking have been willing to face down the possibility of retaliation and eviction to create a Residents Association to act as one voice against unfair rules and a business model that prioritizes profits over people’s wellbeing. The residents felt supported from the beginning by community members and church leaders willing to alert their congregations and to help.

 

