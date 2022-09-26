...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
One thing has been consistent since Lakeshore Management bought Viking Terrace, creating a new complicated reality for the residents: widespread community support within and outside the park. The residents of Viking have been willing to face down the possibility of retaliation and eviction to create a Residents Association to act as one voice against unfair rules and a business model that prioritizes profits over people’s wellbeing. The residents felt supported from the beginning by community members and church leaders willing to alert their congregations and to help.
The first large meeting I organized as Rice County Neighbors United, and Gina Washburn from the UCC Social Justice Ministries, who also helped, was done at Emmaus Church, our usual meeting place, close to Viking and many apartments where low income and immigrant members of our community live. Not only was the generous church community of Emmaus involved, but the Methodist Church, closely followed by St. John, Bethel, St. Dominic and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, lent their support. This community of support organized meetings and sent letters to alert the Minnesota Attorney General of unfair treatment of the Viking residents.
This is not something to take for granted. The Meadows, another community bought by Lakeshore Management over a year ago, has had a very different experience within the city of Monticello. Indifference has been the norm, lack of support from their neighbors and even suspicion has been used by Lakeshore to create rifts within the Meadows community, hampering the progress of their own Resident Association.
We first met Meadows’s residents during Attorney General Keith Ellison’s visit to Northfield in August. His team was there to listen to the major issues in Monticello. Modeled on the Northfield example, the AG sent Lakeshore a letter asking the company to suspend unfair and unlawful new rules, even after Lakeshore owing the community for over a year. The Meadows residents are now following Northfield’s example as they try to build stronger support from their neighbors across their city and with the Monticello city council. Encouraged but what they saw in Northfield, they are hopeful for the first time in a long time.
The work to protect our neighbors cannot succeed without widespread support, people and neighbors caring for their own community members. The Viking Resident Association recently hosted an unprecedented event gathering neighbors to show unity. They invited a police officer from the Northfield Police Department to work more closely with the community. And now it is time to open up to all members of the Northfield community to come visit Viking on Sunday, October 2{sup}nd{/sup}, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., to meet the residents, walk from the main entrance towards number 53 for a treat and conversation. We at Rice County Neighbors United and the Viking Resident Association hope you can come. You could also donate to support the Resident Association during what we call the “Thank You Tour Visit.”
