I often think about the wealth of resources that HOPE Center provides to our clients. Our staff members are tireless and effective advocates for victims of relationship violence and sexual assault. We are also fortunate to have an enviable level of cooperation and support from so many local organizations and institutions, many of which I have written about in previous articles.
There have been a couple of recent, positive developments in our community and in the state that will provide additional benefit to victims going forward.
The first of these is the creation of the community-based coordinators — a new group within Rice County Community Services (which is comprised of Rice County’s former Social Services and Department of Probation).
The objective of the community-based coordinators is to assist people who come into contact with law enforcement and who have mental health and/or chemical health needs. The coordinators are embedded within the Rice County Sheriff’s Department and the Faribault and Northfield police departments.
There has been much news coverage the past couple of years regarding the need to supplement the role of law enforcement with other types of services. This new group is designed to do just that.
Community-based coordinators respond to some of the crisis situations that law enforcement are called to.
In non-crisis situations, the coordinators take referrals for all people who have contact with law enforcement related to mental-health or chemical-health needs. They also provide assistance for people who have contact with law enforcement and are experiencing struggles with basic needs as well as for inmates who need supportive services related to mental health and chemical health.
The value of this new coordinators cannot be overstated. In addition to connecting people to needed resources in times of crisis, they handhold their clients to bridge any gaps in needed services. This process represents a holistic approach to addressing individuals’ needs and can include housing, financial aid, child protection and safety from violence.
The other positive development for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault involves a recent Minnesota Supreme Court decision.
The court ruled on a case in which a defendant requested that victim-specific information be subpoenaed from a counseling group. A district court had granted the request and that decision was subsequently appealed by the counseling group. In its decision, the Supreme Court wrote that the state has a necessary interest to protect a victim’s privacy.
This court decision safeguards the privacy of the victim/counselor relationship and ensures the confidentiality of their interactions.
Sexual assault victims can still choose to share that information if they wish but that decision is theirs alone. They get to maintain power and control (which so often resides with the abuser) and they have the security of knowing that there is a safe space to get help and healing they need.
This further affirms HOPE Center’s ability to state that all of our services are free and confidential.
Erica Staab-Absher is executive director of the HOPE Center. Reach the center at 507-332-0882.
