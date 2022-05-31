As the recent shooting in Texas is weighing heavily on all of our minds, our thoughts turn to the mental health and well-being of our boys and young men and how best to prevent this type of violent act.
You also may have been as saddened as I was by the recent attack on a local college student by her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend.
Both of these events brought to mind efforts in our community that are designed to help boys and men broaden their perspectives on masculinity and to develop the skills needed to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships.
Thinking about these events has led me to reflect on the “man box” concept. This describes the pressure that men may experience to fit into what is often presented as an ideal version of masculinity. These masculine ideals include control, toughness, self-reliance and rigid gender roles.
Research has revealed that males who subscribe to these ideals are less satisfied with their lives and are less self-confident. They also are less emotionally connected to their friends and loved ones, have poorer body image and are more likely to both exhibit and experience bullying.
The males stuck in this man box are far more likely to be depressed, sexually harass others and to perform sexualized violence. They also tend to have no close friendships and to experience bouts of suicidal thinking.
There are some telling behaviors that these men may exhibit. These include dictating with whom their partners can be friends, controlling their partner’s behavior and wanting to hurt their partners because they themselves are hurting on the inside.
Fortunately, there are ways to fight this toxic form of masculinity and allow men to feel comfortable exhibiting their vulnerability, sharing their pain and even providing emotional support to others. It is indeed possible to learn that a “real man” can be vulnerable and can ask for help.
Here in Rice County, many of our local elementary schools have implemented educational curricula called social-emotional learning that are designed to provide students with the information and tools they need to learn empathy and prepare them to cultivate healthier friendships and relationships.
As described by the Committee for Children, social-emotional learning helps students develop the self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills that are vital for success in school, work and life.
People with strong social-emotional skills are better able to cope with everyday challenges and benefit academically, professionally, and socially. From effective problem-solving to self-discipline, from impulse control to emotion management and more, social-emotional learning provides a foundation for positive, long-term effects on children, adults, and communities.
According to the George Lucas Education Foundation which takes a strategic approach to improving K-12 education, social-emotional learning helps students develop skills in the areas of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationships and responsible decision-making. They also report that it significantly improves student achievement and cultivates positive social behaviors including kindness, sharing and empathy.
The hope is that, among other outcomes, learning these perspectives and skills at a young age will help boys recognize and achieve a healthier version of masculinity. This is especially critical given that the American Psychological Association has determined that traditional masculinity is psychologically harmful and that socializing boys to suppress their emotions is damaging.
It is easy to understand how men who feel a need to conform to traditional ideas of masculinity can have difficulty developing and maintaining healthy relationships. Men who are controlling, emotionally callous and behaviorally aggressive do not tend to tolerate a balanced, mutually-beneficial relationship.
Redefining what it means to be a man and rejecting some of the traditional, toxic aspects of masculinity will lead to men being able to express their emotions more freely, develop more authentic friendships and lead more satisfying lives. They will also be better able to develop more gratifying, balanced relationships that are based on love and respect and are free of violence.