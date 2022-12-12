clergy col photo.jpg

Arch of Titus: https://www.istockphoto.com/photo/sacking-of-jerusalem-gm153660955-19205424

On December 18th this year, Jews around the world will begin to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah. As the sun goes down in towns and cities from Northfield to Newfoundland to Nepal, dark windows will be lit up by candles held in menorahs. The menorah is the nine branched lampstand that is one of the main symbols of the holiday.

Alan Rubenstein lives with his family in Northfield and runs the Northfield Beit Midrash, a center for Jewish study, prayer and service in downtown Northfield. He can be reached at alanrubenstein@gmail.com.

