...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
On December 18th this year, Jews around the world will begin to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah. As the sun goes down in towns and cities from Northfield to Newfoundland to Nepal, dark windows will be lit up by candles held in menorahs. The menorah is the nine branched lampstand that is one of the main symbols of the holiday.
“Menorah” is, in fact, the Hebrew word for “lamp.” In Israel today, the word serves a workaday purpose – it’s the thing that sits by your bed at night to help you read. In the Hebrew Bible – which Christians refer to as the “Old Testament” – it can mean this as well (see Second Kings, 4:10), but it usually appears in places that describe one of the adornments of the holy sanctuary. This was a room that, while the Israelites travelled in the desert, was a part of the tabernacle. When they reached their destination, the sanctuary become a permanent part of the Jerusalem temple and that is where the Temple Menorah stood. This menorah was a golden object, intricately carved with depictions of flower buds and blossoms, that had seven branches. When Jerusalem was sacked by the Roman army in 70 AD and the temple was destroyed, the Romans carried off this treasure – a scene that is depicted in the relief on the Arch of Titus in Rome.
To understand Hanukkah, however, one must turn the dial back 234 years from this tragic defeat of the Jews to 164 BCE, the year that the armies of the Maccabees fought for Jerusalem against the Greek armies of Antiochus IV, who had sought to suppress the practices of Judaism. “Hanukkah” is also a Hebrew word, meaning “dedication.” The victory of the Jewish army meant that the temple could be re-dedicated to the service of one God after the Greeks had tried to make it into a place of worship to their pantheon of many gods.
"
What would have happened if the Maccabees and their armies had not fought this heroic campaign to preserve their distinctive way of life? Looked at from the historical point of view, it would have meant that the flickering light of both Judaism and Christianity would have been snuffed out. In the years between 164 BCE and 70 AD, key figures for the development of both of these faiths would emerge on the scene in the land of Israel. These were a very important 234 years. Both Jews and Christians have a lot to thank these heroes for.
This year, our town will celebrate Hanukkah with a community menorah lighting on Bridge Square. This will be the fifth year that we have lit the 9-foot tall menorah in our town! There will be hot drink and hot food and gifts of dreidels and other toys as well. Please come on December 18th , at 5 p.m. to enjoy an hour or so of good cheer with your neighbors. Everyone is welcome!
Alan Rubenstein lives with his family in Northfield and runs the Northfield Beit Midrash, a center for Jewish study, prayer and service in downtown Northfield. He can be reached at alanrubenstein@gmail.com.