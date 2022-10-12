Christian and Jewish scriptures begin the same way—with Genesis 1 and a story of creation. Whether readers see it as an explanation of the origin of the universe or merely as an etiological myth, the story itself is beautiful, poetic, and orderly. It tells what God made on each day of creation, and after each act God pronounced the creation good. Humans were created last, both male and female created in the image of God.

{span} {/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments