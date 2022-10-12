Christian and Jewish scriptures begin the same way—with Genesis 1 and a story of creation. Whether readers see it as an explanation of the origin of the universe or merely as an etiological myth, the story itself is beautiful, poetic, and orderly. It tells what God made on each day of creation, and after each act God pronounced the creation good. Humans were created last, both male and female created in the image of God.
Many scholars agree that Genesis 1 was written down by the priests. The priests were the keepers of the laws that governed what was clean and unclean, that structured the community’s life together. All of this required order and attention to detail. Naturally, the story of creation they would commit to writing would reflect that mind-set.
Theirs is not the only story of creation, however. The second chapter of Genesis (beginning with verse four) was written down by different people and tells a very different creation story. In the second story, the human is made first, not last, and only one human is made. God realizes the human (properly translated “earthling”) needs a companion, so God experiments by making all the animals in search of a helper, but none is found. Then God creates the second human out of the rib of the first, and then the creation becomes gendered.
Many people in the Christian faith know pieces and phrases from both Genesis 1 and 2, but they do not realize that they are dealing with two separate stories. After studying both texts, however, it is difficult to harmonize them.
They simply contradict one another.
I like the fact that the sacred text of my religion begins with more than one point of view. It tells us, right up front, that everyone is not going to agree about what is in this book. It teaches us, from the very first page, to listen for different voices and respect viewpoints different than our own.
At least the Bible tries to teach us that. Too often we do not learn the lesson.
Proponents of different religions and even different denominations claim a monopoly on what is right and true and good. If there is only one right answer, then there are winners and there are losers and we get to keep score.
And the winner gets to decide how and where everyone else should worship God.
