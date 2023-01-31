As both a City Councilor and as Mayor, I’ve learned the hard way about the importance of receiving citizen input early enough to make a difference. This year, with the updating of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, we will have a rare opportunity: The ability to chart the city’s course for the next 5-20 years.
Comprehensive Plans are a community’s “road map” for the direction it wants to go, and the broadest policy document we can have to guide decision-making. Northfield’s Comp Plan only gets updated every 10-15 years.
This year will offer a once-a-decade opportunity for everyone to make their voice heard, whether new to town or a “townie”. Public input on the Comp Plan will occur in a much more comfortable, less formal way than the usual way of giving input at or before meetings. We intend to have an inclusive, multi-faceted engagement process that is accessible and available to all. We need to hear from all parts of the community–especially from those who don’t feel their voices are represented in our existing processes.
"
This Comprehensive Plan is framing our future. We hope that when the plan is complete, everyone who lives, works, plays, or is educated in Northfield will be able to see a part of themselves in the plan document. The more voices we hear, the more likely the plan will reflect the desired outcomes of those who care about our community. I say sincerely that every voice matters.
A panel of elected and appointed officials and city staff will be interviewing companies to help with this process and will present a recommendation for City Council consideration in early March.
In the second quarter of 2023, there will be multiple opportunities for public input and open conversations about issues such as: housing availability; environmental sustainability; streets and connectivity options which are safe and suitable for all ages and abilities; growing a strong economy; wise use of our existing resources; and more. The final Comprehensive Plan is expected to be adopted in 2024 and will look ahead to 2045.
Over the years the City has steadily increased methods of sharing information and seeking input from the community. Sources like social media, the local newspaper, KYMN, LINK Newsletter, open houses, surveys and more are being utilized to reach the broadest possible audiences. It is my hope that we will develop additional ways of effective outreach during the Comp Plan community input process.
One current way to find out about public engagement opportunities for the Comprehensive Plan, street projects, city newsletters, and more is through the “Notify Me” link on the city’s website. The Community Events Calendar on the website is also a good way to find out about activities in the community. If you have suggestions for other ways to reach more community members, please let me know! And consider this a personal invitation from me to offer your input, thoughts, and feedback using any available method during this very important Comprehensive Plan process.
I look forward to hearing from you. Together, we can build a better Northfield.