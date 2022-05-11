I have shared a lot of information with you about relationship violence and the many ways in which HOPE Center works to advocate for victims and help keep them safe.
I have noted how we coordinate with and educate many other organizations and institutions. I have also highlighted how we help friends and family members recognize situations that may be putting their loved ones at risk and what they can do to help.
My staff and I are devoted to the work we do and we are well aware of the positive impact that HOPE Center has on the Rice County community. Once a year, however, we have an opportunity to understand how organizations like ours are serving their communities across Minnesota as well as throughout the United States.
The National Network to End Domestic Violence (www.nnedv.org) produces an annual “Domestic Violence Counts Report” that documents the results of their survey of organizations across the country that provide domestic violence-related services.
This report serves as a 24-hour snapshot of the activities of these organizations including the number of people who sought out services, the types of services requested and the number of service requests that went unmet due to a lack of resources.
Deborah J. Vagins, National Network to End Domestic Violence president and CEO, says the report is “instrumental in raising awareness about domestic violence and the incredible work local domestic violence programs do every day. The report seeks to shed light on the work of advocates serving survivors at local programs and to make sure that work and their needs are seen by those who can help make more resources and options available.”
During the one-day period covered in the census, more than 70,000 adults and children sought and received services nationwide. This includes more than 38,000 who were provided emergency shelter and more than 31,000 who received other types of assistance and services. All of this activity occurred in just one day.
Perhaps just as importantly, organizations were unable to serve well over 9,000 other people that day due to a lack of resources.
Programs across the country face serious issues due to a lack of funding at the federal, state and local levels. These funding issues can mean the difference between a victim having to remain housed with the abuser and the victim finding safety elsewhere.
The National Network to End Domestic Violence also breaks down their statistics at the state level. That allows us to have access to the related activity that took place here in Minnesota during the census timeframe.
The 24-hour snapshot reveals that more than 2,400 individuals were served in our state during that timeframe. Almost 800 victims of domestic violence were provided housing and more than 1,600 adult and child victims received other supportive services including counseling, legal advocacy and participation in support groups. The state’s hotlines had 859 contacts, averaging nearly 36 per hour.
Similar to the national statistics, there were a significant number of people (328) whose requests including emergency shelter, transportation, childcare and legal representation could not be met due to a lack of resources.
I look forward every year to reviewing the results of this census. It’s a chance to look at the depth and breadth of what we do as well as an opportunity to compare our activity to that of similar organizations throughout the state and across the country.
We always demonstrate to our clients – both verbally and through our actions – that they are not alone. The activity covered in this annual census reassures us that we, too, are not alone in doing everything we can every day to help victims of relationship violence while it also reinforces the critical nature and the significant impact of the work we do.