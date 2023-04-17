Please note: National Library Week is April 23-29. And the Northfield Public Library (NPL) offers so much to celebrate. Caring, knowledgeable and creative staff members are constantly finding ways to improve basic library services and offer innovative programs that touch all community members. For instance, the NPL offers home delivery of its materials for homebound individuals and for anyone who can’t regularly visit the library. In addition, bilingual services are available to those for whom English is not their primary language. Unsure about our local library’s impact? Consider it facilitated the circulation of nearly 300,000 items in 2022, tallied 140,471 separate patron visits last year and recorded 19,338 attendees at library programs. Music, art, poetry readings, children’s story hours, sustainability events and so much more are all included in the library’s annual community contributions. Oh—and loads of books! With the advent of the Library Oasis at Northfield Community Resource Center on Jefferson Parkway later this year, ready access to library materials will be even greater. Show your library some love during the last week of this month. Take to heart the American Library Association’s 2023 theme “There’s More to the Story” and seek out the numerous opportunities the NPL affords everyone in this community—not just this month, but throughout the year.