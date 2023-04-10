One of my clergy friends used to live across the street from me. We served different churches, but we would often arrive home after worship at about the same time. One Easter Sunday, we both arrived home more or less simultaneously.
My friend got out of her car and called across the street to me, “Have you heard the good news?” The way she said it, you would have thought Christ had risen that very day! She knew, and knows Jesus loves her, has called her by name, and sent her to proclaim the good news.
Jesus, who loved Mary Magdalene, calls her by name, and sends her forth with the gospel. So it is with all who follow Jesus: he loves you, calls you by name, and sends you with the good news.
When Karl Barth, the brilliant 20th-century theologian, was on a tour of the United States, someone asked him to sum up his theology in one sentence. Barth said, “It is what I learned at my mother’s knee: ‘Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.’” Jesus loves me: many children learn those words, literally from the cradle. When our twin sons were little, they liked to sing “Jesus Loves Me” every night at bedtime, with the sign language to go with it. They would often like to sing it more than once, because they loved Jesus, of course, and because it would stretch out bedtime a little longer. These days, the twins are in middle school, and I am usually ready to go to bed before they are; but they still know Jesus loves them.
Jesus demonstrates his love most powerfully in the stories we hear during Holy Week and Easter. We hear how Jesus suffered, died, and rose from the dead out of love for the world and each person in it. For Christians, Easter isn’t over when the last egg or chocolate bunny is found — and eaten.
Easter lasts for fifty days. Over the next several weeks, in many churches we will hear stories of the Risen Christ interacting with his disciples. We will hear how he speaks a word of peace, and reassures those who doubt. We will hear how he walks with those in sorrow, and makes himself known in the breaking of bread. We continue to gather around these stories, because Christ continues to bring us peace and reassurance. He continues to accompany us in joy and in sadness, and he continues to meet us at the table — surely good news worth sharing!
If you celebrate Easter, let me encourage you to extend your celebration for the whole fifty days. Don’t worry; there is no need to plan seven weeks of lavish meals and Easter egg hunts! Rather, let this be a time of prayer, contemplation, and service to your neighbors.
I can suggest at least one outing for the Easter season: now that spring is finally here, I invite you to come to Northfield Retirement Community and visit Pathways of Faith and look once again at the thirteen crosses there, created by local artist Mac Gimse. Around the central cross representing Jesus, there are twelve smaller crosses, representing the disciples. And while you are in the neighborhood, stop in and say hello! Our residents and staff would love to see you.