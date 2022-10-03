We all help fund quality city services through our property taxes that our seniors, our children, and the most vulnerable benefit from and rely on. We fund our parks and the buildings and equipment in those parks to serve our needs well. And we fund our water and sewer infrastructure, so they continue to function safely.
This year’s 18.5% levy increase is perhaps the highest that we’ve had. I’m concerned about the proposed city levy increase, and I know many of you are as well. Unfortunately, past budget cuts have delayed parks, infrastructure, and facility maintenance necessitating expensive repairs. Despite the increase we are 10% lower than the average of our comparable cities in total city taxes.
Cities like Northfield, Stillwater, Hastings, and Faribault all have city levies roughly the same but receive different amounts of local government aid (LGA). For example, Faribault relies less on property taxes because they receive more LGA. They also have a larger commercial industrial tax base which pays a higher tax rate and helps cover more of the taxes needed for city services.
Our Community Development Department plays a strategic role in planning, permits, housing, and economic development. This department was expanded last year and is now better equipped to address two key areas: affordable housing and economic development.
We know that our commercial industrial tax base is lower than many communities our size and increasing this will reduce the taxes on residential properties.
I am grateful for new expansions like All Flex, Aurora Pharmaceuticals, Cardinal Glass, and the new community banks which all expand our tax base. Current and future redevelopment projects, like 5th Street Lofts, the Archer House and 5th and Water Street will further increase the tax base and improve our economic vitality.
Public safety, public works, and the library departments are all important to our quality of life and the long-term health and wellbeing of our community. Finding sustainable ways to keep all these areas adequately funded is important.
Our police department provides a community-based policing model where they are actively out in the community building relationships. Increased costs cover overtime expenses and a sergeant position to plan for multiple retirements.
The fire department’s increased costs provide the necessary resources for a full-time fire chief and additional training for our volunteer firefighters. Fire prevention and increased training are essential to the overall safety of our firefighters and community.
Public Works increases are attributed to new street projects to maintain and improve our infrastructure, much needed updates and improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and preparations for a future Water Treatment Plant to improve the quality of our drinking water. City parks and facilities have been underfunded for more than a decade and are also receiving an increase.
Library outreach and bookmobile services are being increased and a Library “Oasis” is being added at the NCRC. To do this well and still maintain the existing level of service that many enjoy and have come to rely on requires adding staff capacity.
We are a place people want to come and stay when they do. Our investments in safety and quality of life help make that possible.
