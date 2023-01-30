IMG-1848 (1).jpg

In 1992 the Dalai Lama challenged psychologist and neuroscientist Richard Davidson to study kindness and compassion with as much rigor as he studied depression, anxiety and fear. This led to a realignment of Dr. Davidson’s work at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the establishment of the Center for Healthy Minds. Dr. Davidson and colleagues have found and continue to study and offer training in skills we can all practice that contribute to mental health and well-being, much as flossing contributes to dental health.

"

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments