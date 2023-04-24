Riding my bicycle in1960’s Northfield, I would come upon pneumatic tubes stretched across neighborhood streets. The tubes measured traffic volume on a specific street and gave City engineers the data needed to decide if that street warranted seal coating (a considerable expense in the1960's).
In the Northfield City Council’s discussion of adding additional bike lanes to the streetscape (Northfield News, March 8, 2023) one City Council member is quoted as saying that she: “anticipates a significant increase in bicycling…”. Feelings are welcome, but shouldn’t the Council report facts and numbers to support the need for on-street bike lanes?
The Council’s vote (Northfield News, April 12, 2023) to construct bike lanes on South Lincoln Street and Heritage Drive seems capricious, as it lacked any factual information on bicycle traffic loads that might have supported the need for on-street bike lanes.
I’m curious how the design engineer determines specifications of the bike lanes without traffic data?
I encourage the Council to incorporate data collection and analysis in more of their decision making, certainly in deciding to build additional bike lanes. A critical part of the data-gathering process should involve sharing data and listening to the concerns of neighborhoods and citizens (consider a local ward/precinct meeting) before bringing a final resolution to the Council’s dais.